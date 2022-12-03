Not Available

Take a sex filled, lusty European trip with Falcon in Madrid Sexy. This time Falcon lets you cum along for the ride to Madrid, Spain's capital and largest city, and they show you some of the hottest European and Latin men. Madrid lies at the same longitude as New York City, it's not always warm and sunny, but it's always hot. It's the kind of heat generated by young Latino men on the street whose cocks twitch and prostates buzz in anticipation of their next orgasm. In Madrid Sexy, directors Steve Cruz and Bruno Bond land in the heart of Spain and keep their trained eyes peeled for guys needing to connect. After watching these super-charged, Latin encounters in Madrid Sexy, you'll be booking your next vacation to Spain's capital.