Not Available

In sequence, we see an acrobat, a nurse, a German officer, and a majorette. They are alone in their own white room, and are wearing lots of makeup: black around their eyes and mouths, almost like a skull. They move tensely, and radiate a sense of desperation and fear, with many soundless screams. They are in a psychiatric hospital. The final shot consists of a pan along an empty, sterile corridor with empty white rooms, from which frightening sounds emanate.