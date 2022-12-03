Madurai Sambavam

Not Available

Aalamarathaar (Radha Ravi) is dreaded by his enemies in Aattuthotti in Madurai. He involves in ‘katta panchayat’ but strives to do his best for the people in the neighborhood. He is adored and respected by everyone there. He is assisted by his son Azhagar aka Kutty (Harikumar) and his son-in-law. There is Gomathi (Karthika Adaikalam), Kutty’s niece who loves him madly which Kutty does not reciprocates. There are local MP Cutout Ganesan (Kathal Dhandapani) and DIG (Raj Kapoor), both keen to bump off Aalamaram and Kutty.