Mae Martin - Us

Adorable, charming, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Mae Martin comes of age in this internationally lauded hit show about identity, sexuality, biphobia and loneliness. Peering through the lens of her own fluid experience with love and sexuality, in Us, Mae Martin questions whether we actually need to label ourselves at all, and that perhaps those labels smother the nuances of who we are. This hilarious hour charmingly juxtaposes her liberal childhood milieu with her experiences in her contemporary life, telling the story of her plummeting through puberty and dropping out of high school along the way.