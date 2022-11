Not Available

Pregnant Lady Nak dies giving birth in 1868, returns as a ghost and has her restless spirit trapped in a pot by a clergyman (with help from her husband). Cut to present day and things may end up repeating themselves with reincarnated characters. Leading lady Trirak Rakkarndee had already starred in a Mae Nak TV series in 1989 prior to appearing in this film version (one of dozens about this same ghost).