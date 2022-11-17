Mae Nark Ar-La-Ward

Not Available

Yet another Thai film (out of dozens) based on their Mae Na(e)k folklore. While her husband Mak is away, Nak goes into labor and dies in their country home. At the funeral, a black cat jumps on the coffin, it breaks and Nak miraculously comes back to life. During the day she appears normal but at night she transforms into a rotten corpse. The ghostly wife serves her husband rotten, wormy food and eventually goes on a rampage. There's also comic relief. This is a remake of movie shot in 1973 under the same title.