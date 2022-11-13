Not Available

Maelstrom is a poetic found footage documentary about a paradise lost, composed of Syrian amateur videos. The film is inspired by the true story of a young Syrian refugee who, in search of a new home, tried to swim from Calais to England. During this fatal journey, memories of hist past life haunt the swimmer's mind. These flashbacks form a psychological web in which he slowly gets caught. It becomes apparent that the final destination is not England, but the paradise of a lost part.