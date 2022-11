Not Available

One of traditional Indian music's most accomplished artists, U. Srinivas takes center stage for an unforgettable concert filmed in 2002 at New Delhi's India Gate. A child prodigy, Srinivas matured into one of the finest practitioners of Carnatic music -- an ancient melodic form comprising a monophonic song with improvised variations. The set list includes "Srimahaganapathira," "Samukhananilva," "Enthamuddho" and "Yendaro Mahanu Bhavalu."