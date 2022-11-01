Maetel Legend

Not Available

Once a rich and an abundant planet, La Maetel was now a cold, barren wasteland after it had changed its original orbit around the sun. The only way to survive was to get machine bodies. Hardgear, a mad cyborg scientist, transforms the queen and her subjects into mechanized beings. But Queen Promethium's daughters Maetel and Emeraldas, chose to stay human, fight Hardgear, and restore their homeworld.