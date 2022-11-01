Not Available

Maetel Legend

  • Drama
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Avex Entertainment

Once a rich and an abundant planet, La Maetel was now a cold, barren wasteland after it had changed its original orbit around the sun. The only way to survive was to get machine bodies. Hardgear, a mad cyborg scientist, transforms the queen and her subjects into mechanized beings. But Queen Promethium's daughters Maetel and Emeraldas, chose to stay human, fight Hardgear, and restore their homeworld.

Cast

Dan GreenHardgear
Rachael LillisQueen La Andromeda Prometheum
Veronica TaylorEmeraldas
Jimmy ZoppiJam

View Full Cast >

Images