Mafalda of Saboy

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The story of Mafalda is like the one of Cinderella, just the other way round. The dramatic real story of a Italian princess, born and raised in the comforts of a golden court, who will be forced by war to share the fate of ordinary people in a concentration camp. Mafalda di Savoia was chosen to represent the decline of nobility and the errors of war, which separate and destroy even noble families. Mafalda is a victim of political strategies that overlook her, and her tragic death shows the levelling power of war, that forces poor and rich alike to share the same destiny.

Cast

Johannes BrandrupFilippo d'Assia
Franco Castellano (II)Aldo Maggio
Stefania RoccaMafalda di Savoia

