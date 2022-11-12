Mafia Raaj

Not Available

Inspector Suraj (Mithun) is successful in maintaining peace and order in his village and is hence promoted to the city to keep the Mafia under control. Suraj moves to the city along with her sister, Chanda. In the city he crosses path with dangerous underworld dons Dhapat Jackal and his brother Jacky Jackal. To teach Suraj a lesson, the duo rape his sister and kill his father. Will Suraj have to go againstthe law to get his family justice? Will he succeed in taking revenge? Will he bring peace in the city as he did in his village?