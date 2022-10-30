Mafia Track Suit - Live at Schooners

Not Available

This is the only live performance of Mafia Track Suit that was recorded live, low-budget, and multi-cam style. We shared the night with our friends, The Aurora Observatory. They played their hearts out and so did we. This live DVD serves as a place marker in time for friends and fans. It also showcases some early versions of songs that wound up on the last release we were fortunate enough to record in Jeremy's basement. So here we are...warts and all. All that matters in this case is passion and the enjoyment of creating music with friends. Thanks for coming to the shows.