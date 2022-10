Not Available

Magallanes (Damián Alcázar) sees his humdrum life turn upside down the day Celina (Magaly Solier), a women he met in the violent years when he was a soldier with the Peruvian Army, jumps into his taxi in a Lima street. This unexpected re-encounter after 25 years with the dark past that unites them prompts Magallanes to embark on a daring plan to help Celina get money and find his own redemption.