The Milk Man, a psychopathic murderer who preys upon women. Pinoy Boy, the world’s deadliest Filipino who is tasked with tracking him down. Angelo, the filmmaker who created them and is struggling to find an ending as the lines between his reality and the film blur. Underground auteur Matthew Victor Pastor, aka MVP, attacks racism, gender, love and serial killing in his most free-form, assured, challenging film to-date; the final chapter of his Filo-Aus Trilogy.