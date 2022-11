Not Available

In Adolf Hitler’s bunker in Berlin, bombarded day and night by the Russian army, an elegant woman of around 40 poisons her 6 children before committing suicide. Her name was Magda Goebbels, and she was the wife of the notorious and sinister propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, and the Third Reich’s true First Lady. From this inaugural scene, this documentary, in the form of a psychological thriller, attempts to understand how Magdalena Friedlander became Magda Goebbels.