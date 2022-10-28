Not Available

Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals is a 2010 television documentary film broadcast on HBO. The film chronicles the rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird that begin with the 1979 NCAA Basketball Championship Game and lasted throughout their lengthy, Hall of Fame careers in the NBA. The film makes an argument that without the massive media attention that was placed on the rivalry that Magic and Bird had, the NBA might not have made through the 1980s following the merger with the ABA, among other things.