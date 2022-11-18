Not Available

Magic Boy is a beautiful youth romance set in Mongkok where a girl falls in love with two amateur magicians. One is into stage magic. The other is into street magic. Over 30 genuine magic tricks are performed in this first full length feature in Hong Kong to use amateur magicians as the subject matter. Anjo Leung, in his film debut, is a real student of magic while director Adam Wong continues his sensitive and poetic expression of the frailties of youth, this time using magic tricks as an allegory of the illusory nature of love.