Zhang Da's daughter's baby was repeatedly beaten by her stepmother Yang Bizhen. Hou Da broke through Jin and had an affair with Warlock Zhou Jin, but Jin was thrown into the ancient well. Fortunately, the deceased wife Xian Ling instructed Bao to save her father. There are giants and giant frogs in the ancient well. The father and the daughter are in danger. The Houbao has picked up the luminous cup. As long as the secret is kept, the cup immortal can be summoned at any time. The father and daughter of the Cup Fairy Save the treasure left Gujing, and they changed their farming tools to let Da start farming, and even changed the princess Bao Ling, who was a cool mother, to become her stepmother. But when the spirit disappeared for a long time in the country, the king offered a reward to the girl. Jin saw the place of the spirit through the golden bowl and sued the princess for hiding the bounty.