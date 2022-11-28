Magic Lantern

Not Available

Chen Zizai, an ordinary young man who drives a car for a living, stumbles upon aliens living on Earth disguised as humans. They are called "goblins and monsters" by unidentified humans. The mysterious organization "Hunter's Guild" is responsible for dealing with those aliens with evil motives and protecting the Earth secretly. Chen Zizai was accidentally involved in a dispute between the "Hunter's Guild" and the aliens, and learned that he was the offspring of an ace "Hunter". He inherited his family's ancestral "treasure weapon", the "Invitation Lamp". Please God Lamp is a magical alien black technology that can 3D print a person's spiritual power into reality, so Chen Zi can theoretically Replicating the powers of any superhero he knew, he became all-powerful, but against his wishes, his cowardice always invited the wrong gods to put the The situation got incredibly awkward