Not Available

In Magic Nerds and Muscle Sex Bots, I put more sex crazed robots losing control, and more magic nerds using their powers to fuck hot muscle jocks. Also, there's a bonus foot job scene." -Lance Hart See Boy Wonder ass fucked. Level 23 wizard vs jock. Both Dr. Colby and Dr. Mason's sexbots go haywire. Ricky's golden footjob ticket. Dillon's sex bot goes haywire. Friends helping each other. I bet I can make you cum. Pierce learns a magic buttsex spell.