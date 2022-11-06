Magic of Spell

Not Available

Peach Boy and his mother live in a village. One day, there is a young man that suddenly comes to the village and asks Peach Boy to be his teacher because. At the same time, the elder of the devil palace wants to set Peach Boy to the deathtrap. They grasp children in order to have better martial arts skills. Peach Boy becomes righteous and indignant, he decides to exorcise the demons, but unexpectedly, his mother is killed by the devil. The battle between Peach Boy and the devil is unavoidable... (taken from the VCD release)