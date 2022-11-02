1960

Dr. Paul Ner De Nude, a Parisian scientist, finds an ancient Chinese formula for improving the vision of the aged and uses it to produce a pair of lenses that filter clothing from view. Centuries after Ner De Nude's death, Angus Farnsworth, a timid Hollywood advertising man finds the magic spectacles. Overwhelmed by his newfound power, he leaves his wife and drives away in his 1927 Flint automobile to become involved in a series of rare adventures in which he is able to view women in their undergarments. His fling comes to an end when his wife and the police catch up with him, and he discards the spectacles.