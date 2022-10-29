Magic: The Gathering - The Musical

Not Available

Jake, a teenager who lives to play Magic the Gathering, heads to the local comic book shop one Saturday to try his hand at the latest tournament. There he finds a wide variety of characters including a Vampire the Masquerade enthusiast, a bumbling nerd down on his luck, and a pair of battling rappers, all there to take the top prize. Jake must gather his strength and use his training to win the day, although his true reward may not be what he expects. Be ready for puppets and singing.