Filmed in and around the dry-deciduous forests of Barjhai Ghat in Central India, Jaadui Jungle (Magical Forest) experiences the enchanting life in the forests of Central India through the eyes of children. The film has been made in collaboration with the children coming from tribal village communities settled around these forests. It portrays the intimate relationship that these children share with the forests while addressing the issue of rampant forest fires that have been threatening its very core.