2015

Luis will do anything to grant his terminally-ill daughter’s last wish – a ridiculously expensive dress that she discovered on her favourite Japanese series ‘Magical Girl’ – but he doesn’t have the necessary spare cash to buy it. Bárbara, a headstrong woman with a shady past, is willing to pay whatever price it takes to maintain the shiny appearance of her marriage. Finally, the retired teacher Damián has still not come to terms with a mysterious event from his past. The lives of the three protagonists take a fateful turn when Luis and Bárbara meet one day on the street. MAGICAL GIRL leads us into an abysmal world where blackmail, well-kept secrets and dark obsessions prevail.