Not Available

Official entry to the first Metro Manila Film Festival in 1982 directed by Diego Cagahastian and starred Mohamad Faizal, Rhoy Flores, Rex Lapid, Charlie Davao, Philip Gamboa, Laarni Enriquez, Paquito Diaz, Romy Diaz, Dick Israel, Tony Carrion, Joaquin Fajardo, Willy Dado, Amay Bisaya, and Max Alvarado.