Magistrate Toyama - Conspiracy of a Beautiful Woman

The meeting of the two greatest legends in Japan - Magistrate Toyama, the crime-fighting official with the cherry blossom tattoo on his shoulder, and Kusada Chuji, the yakuza protector of the common man! When a local magistrate is murdered by a group of vagabonds, Toyama is ordered to arrest Kusada Chuji. In his investigation, he meets Kusada�s wife, who is all too familiar to Toyama, and casts doubt on his guilt. Furthermore, there seems to be a larger conspiracy being carried out.....