Not Available

Lisa (Judy Ann Santos) and Cita (Sharon Cuneta) have a kinship as sisters, but their bond goes far beyond blood. The close-knit two are also best friends -- until a tragic misfortune strikes and the sisters' support system unravels. Overwhelmed, Cita begins to drown in her emotions and her husband abandons her. Now, if the siblings are to come through the ordeal, they must repair their relationship and rediscover the importance of family.