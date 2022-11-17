Magnar Åm: SONaR

Not Available

Sonar is yet another reference quality recording from 2L. The harp and voices achieve a tonal and palpable realism that is a unique sonic experience. For playback, you don't need the VAC Phi Beta 110i tube amp to enjoy Sonar, but it sure doesn't hurt. On the recording end, 2L uses DSX technology, DPA microphones, Millennia Media amplifiers and SPHYNX2 converters to a PYRAMIX work for the audio excellence consistently achieved by the label. A word about the compositions separate from the sound quality: they develop good weight but lack real depth, especially rhythmically and melodically (yes, I realize the composer is more harmonically focused). If any 2L recording could have and should have made use of 7.1, this is it. Strictly from the perspective of the surround mix, I can't help but feel it is an opportunity lost for the label, but hopefully a 7.1 mix from 2L will be forthcoming.