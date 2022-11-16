Magnetic Reconnection

Not Available

A short documentary film contrasting the Northern Lights with decaying man-made debris littered throughout the landscape surrounding the town of Churchill, Manitoba in Canada's Arctic. The film touches on the regenerative power of nature and the futility of mankind's struggle against natural processes of decay. Featuring an original score by Jim O'Rourke (Sonic Youth, Wilco) a voice-over by Will Oldham (Matewan, Old Joy) and likely some of the best footage of the aurora borealis ever captured.