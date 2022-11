Not Available

Carter Wong, Cheung Wai and Irene Hui star in this martial-arts thriller set in a small town in northeastern China. When a gang of Japanese cutthroats invades his hometown, renegade fighter Swallow (Wong) and his band of mavericks use their best kung fu moves to kick the bad guys' keisters out of town. Between the frenetic, fist-flying action, Swallow finds time to court a pretty young widow (Hui).