Mike Gennison, an accountant, is effervescently transported through his toilet to the alternate reality of the three sun world of Ridgerock Twitch. There, with the guidance of Tellfren and the power of the Calididium Trident, Mike is transcendentally transformed into Magnificent Kaaboom!!! His mission is to lead the Valorians in Battle against the Viscreants, Downtrots and their leader, The Furarey