Magnificent Wanderers

  • Action
  • Adventure

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Millionaire Chu Te-Sa (Chiang) invests his considerable wealth into the rebel movement who are intent on usurping the ruling Mongol powers. His goals are impeded by a lack of support though and the supposed allies he has made in the town are merely eager to get their hands on his money. During an attack where these craven 'comrades' flee, Chu befriends three con-artists who relish the chance to show off their fighting skills. The trio subsequently agree to help Chu in his quest to end Mongol rule and hatch a plan to destroy a major munitions dump

Cast

Alexander Fu ShengLin Sai-Yu
Chi Kuan-ChunSi Tai-Yung
Li Yi-Min Guan Fei
Shan MaoMongol General Lu Bo Hua
Lee YingMongol leader
Lam Fai-WongFried fritter seller

