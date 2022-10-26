Not Available

Michelle Yeoh stars in this rousing action adventure in the tradition of "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Michelle is a daredevil airplane pilot/spy who fights against the occupying Japanese forces in World War II China. Her latest, toughest mission: To rescue the ruler of the city of Kaal from the hands of a ruthless Japanese general (Matsui Tetsuya) and his advancing army. Filled with extraordinary fights and Michelle's trademark stunts (including her use of a bullwhip in the style of Indiana Jones) and literally nonstop action, Magnificent Warriors is one magnificent crowd-pleaser for everyone!