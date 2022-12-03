Magnum: Live at Birmingham

Not Available

Recorded in their home town of Birmingham, prepare to be blown-away by Brummie rockers, Magnum! Featuring the original vocal talents of Bob Cately, the guitar and writing skills of Tony Clarkin, Magnum perform their greatest hits including All England's Eyes, Kingdom Of Madness and On A Story Teller's Night. 1. All England's Eyes 2. Vigilante 3. Pray For The Day 4. Les Morts Dansant 5. You're The One 6. On A Storyteller's Night 7. Stormy Weather 8. How Far Jerusalem 9. Only In America 10. Days Of No Trust 11. Kingdom Of Madness