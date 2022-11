Not Available

Lt. Jamal (FPJ) is a Muslim undercover police officer, who is sent to Manila to help curb the runaway crime rate. Convinced of his (Jamal's) abilities as an undercover agent, he is summoned by Col. Castro to assist in unmasking the head of a big and vicious syndicate. In Manila, he is assigned as a bodyguard to a Police Major, who is also his contact, but two syndicate members beat him to the job.