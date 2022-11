Not Available

It's March 26, 1988 at the Hammersmith Odeon, London... yes, it's Magnum in action. Once more set to stun, amaze and tantalise with their unique stance of high octane, melodic rock music. The lights dim, the curtain rises and the crowd roars, prepare yourselves... here come the troops. The songs stand tall, proud and invincible, some brand new material aired along-side many much-loved classics. Just wait and see what wonders Magnum have got in store for you.