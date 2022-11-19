Not Available

Magnus (Egill Olafsson) is a slightly ditzy lawyer whose life is fraying at the edges. Things get into a much clearer perspective when he receives a medical diagnosis that says he will die pretty soon from cancer. Though he briefly contemplates suicide, he puts the notion aside. Now, he can take in stride things which might have bothered him before, such as the clerical mistake he made which resulted in his father losing his property, or his wife's pushy lover, or the bad company his daughter is keeping. He can even tolerate his rowdy, bootlegging father better and also his incompetent, sponging brother-in-law