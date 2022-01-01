Magnus Betner Slaktkyrkan 2019 Bootleg

Not Available

13 Dec 2019 a gig was recorded to become a new special. It happened. The main camera did not deliver and the sound went awry. BUT now I have restored the sound to an acceptable level and came up with the brilliant idea to let Nils Mattsson animate pieces of it. The material is partly released in other versions in my specials "work from home" and "Diagnosis" but it is a damn lot previously unreleased as well so I hope you will like it and above all check out the last 20 minutes which I really like.