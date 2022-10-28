Magnus - en vårdag

Not Available

We join Magnus Lilleberg on an intimate journey into his everyday life as a heroin addict in the capital of Norway. He films himself with his hand-held camera and describes a tough reality without demanding compassion in return. His short documentary has been screened for politicians at the Norwegian Parliament, won the prestigious Amanda Award for Best Short Film and been critically acclaimed for its innovative form and its ability to raise questions around human dignity in one of the best health - and welfare systems in the world.