Magos y Gigantes tells the story of Gigante, a vertically challenged giant, Ada, a fairy who's wings have yet to blossom and Trafalgar, a curious looking little wizard and their adventures while attending the biggest magic tournament in the land of Reino Magico, and the ensuing mayhem when Titan Caradura, an evil wizard, is disqualified from the tournament and seeks revenge by hatching up an elaborate plan to steal the magic powers from all the inhabitants of Reino Magico.