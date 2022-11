Not Available

A family of four live in a wrecking yard in the suburbs of Tehran. Mother and father both work at the yard, dismantling and wrecking old cars. Nima and his younger sister Tara spend their time playing Formula 1 in the scrap heaps, practicing for imaginary careers as race car drivers. It is up to Nima to navigate and explain the complications of the grown-up world to Tara. He is at the wheel.