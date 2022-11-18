Not Available

Since the dawn of time magic users have availed their Mysterious Power to ward off evil and heal the body. Throughout history wizards, sorcerers and magicians have practiced in secrecy, keeping their powers hidden, guided by the Wizard's Code. But there are some who desire mastery over others and attain the highest level of magic to gain it. Even just one Wizard, obsessed with his own power, can threaten their secret world. This one is called the MAGUS. When Felix, a broken down healer learns that the Magus has abandoned the Wizards Code and is using his power for evil, he is forced to come out of reclusion and find a way to turn his healing energy into a killing force. As this improbable hero starts training for his inevitable duel, the Magus continues using his magic powers to kill off all of the Secret Chiefs