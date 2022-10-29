Not Available

Mathivanan relocates to Australia as a result of his job transfer. There he meets an Australian girl, Emily played by Melissa and falls in love. Meanwhile, Australia Police are in search of Emily who is claimed to be missing for the past 10 days. Meantime, Police find Emily’s dead body that was killed and buried in Vijay’s garden and hence he is arrested. Emily’s postmortem report says that she was murdered and was buried. Further it shocks the police as they find that Vijay had actually arrived at Australia, just a day before Emily’s murder. As a result, Vijay is released by the police. Following which, Vijay is all set himself to find about Emily, that who was she actually, who would have murdered her and what would have been the reason behind it, how is it possible for a deal girl to meet and speak wit him.. Finally, all these investigations result to unfold many interesting and shocking informations.