Covering the period in which the Pandavas are exiled, this animated program continues the tale of the Hindu epic Mahabharata, the story of two families battling for control of the kingdom of Hastinapura. After losing everything in a dice game, the Pandavas leave the palace to live in the forest. Through the course of this story, the Mahabharata explains the four goals of life: dharma (duty), artha (wealth), kama (pleasure) and moksha (liberation).