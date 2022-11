Not Available

This installment of the Hindu epic Mahabharata tells the story of the Pandavas' final year of exile. After losing everything in a dice game and spending 12 years in a forest, the family moves to the kingdom of Virata. The Mahabharata continues to explain the four goals of life -- dharma (duty), artha (wealth), kama (pleasure) and moksha (liberation) -- during this Virata Parva phase of the story.