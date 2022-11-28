Mahalia Jackson - A Gospel Confession

Not Available

1. Introduction 2. Joshua Hits The Battle Of Jericho 3. When The Saints Go Marchin In 4. In The Garden 5. Give Me That Old Time Religion 6. Nobody Knows The Trouble I've Seen 7. Come On Children Let's Sing 8. Didn't It Rain 9. Highway To Heaven 10. Only Believe 11. I Found The Answer 12. The Only Hope We Have 13. Hallelujah 'Tis Done 14. Guide Me Oh Thou Great Jehovah 15. He's Got The Whole World In His Hand 16. Bless This House 17. Somebody Bigger That You And I 18. I Do, Don't You? 19. Steal Away 20. God Will Take Care Of You 21. Sweet Hour Of Prayer 22. My Lord And I 23. I'll Never Turn Back No More 24. So We Trust In You - The Gospel Orchestra