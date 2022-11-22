Not Available

Mahavishnu Orchestra - Live at Montreux 1974 & 1984

    Formed by John McLaughlin in 1971, the Mahavishnu Orchestra pioneered the fusion of jazz elements into rock music while still undeniably retaining the power and muscle of a full on rock band. With McLaughlin as the ever-present, the line-up went through various phases and these two concerts from Montreux showcase the band at distinctively different times of their career 1984: John McLaughlin, Bill Evans. Mitchell Forman, Jonas Hellborg, Danny Gottlieb / 1. Radio-Activity 2. Nostalgia 3. East Side, West Side 4. Clarendon Hills 5. Medley: Blues for L.W., It’s the Pits, Living on the Crest of a Wave 6. Jozy 7. Pacific Express 8. Mitch Match 9. Mitch Match (Reprise) 1974: John McLaughlin, Ralphe Armstrong, Narada Michael Walden, Jean-Luc Ponty, Gayle Moran, Steve Kindler / 1. Wings of Karma 2. Hymn to Him 3. Power Of Love 4. Smile Of The Beyond 5. Vision Is A Naked Sword 6. Sanctuary

