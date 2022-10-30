Mahi Va Gobreh

Not Available

While camping in the Caspian region, some students end up sharing a cabin with three cooks. The latter are looking for meat for their restaurant, but the only meat there is on the students themselves. This film is shot in a single long take based on a true story. Shahram Mokri is a young Iranian director, born in 1977. He studied filmmaking at Teheran’s Soureh College. He made his directorial debut in 2009 with Ashkan, angoshtar-e motebarek va dastan-haye digar (Ashkan, the Charmed Ring and Other Stories), a film in which two blind men plan a robbery with the help of Ashkan, who wants to kill himself.