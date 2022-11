Not Available

In America, there's such "game" movies as The Sting. But in Asia, it's often about the fascinating game of mahjong, and this is one of the best. Teen idol Nicholas Tse was just one year old when his father Patrick Tse (a.k.a. Shih Hsien) starred in this number one Christmas holiday hit about a hero who helps a young student vanquish a cunning, malicious gambling tycoon who's out to take over the family business.